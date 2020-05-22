Two Injured in Pennfield Broadside

Two people were seriously injured in a car accident in Pennfield Township, Friday afternoon.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s say a 57-year-old Battle Creek man was driving a Ford F-150, traveling southbound on M-66 near White Rabbit Road around 3:30 PM., when a Chevy Malibu turned and crossed his path. The truck struck the car broadside, trapping the driver, a 19-year-old man from Arizona, and his 21-year-old passenger from Battle Creek. Both had to be extricated from the vehicle and were transported to Bronson Hospital of Kalamazoo with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Units on the scene were assisted by the Pennfield Twp. Fire Department, LifeCare EMS, along with Tigers and Bud’s Towing.

The incident remains under investigation.