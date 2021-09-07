Two Injured in Shooting at Battle Creek Claude Evans Park

Battle Creek police investigating a shooting that left two injured at Claude Evans Park Sunday.

Battle Creek police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured at Claude Evans Park on the evening of Sunday, September 5, 2021. A group of people were standing in a parking lot near the park when a black SUV pulled up and someone in the car fired several shots before fleeing the scene, according to FOX 17.

A 20-year-old woman was struck in the leg and back and a 32-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and arm. Both victims were taken to area hospitals by friends in private vehicles. The man's injuries are considered non-life-threatening. The woman was treated for injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

What the victims say happened

The female victim told police that she was at the park with a group of people and had backed her vehicle into a parking space. She was standing outside the vehicle when a small black SUV with several people inside pulled up. One of the occupants of the SUV opened fire on the group, according to the Battle Creek Enquirer. A friend of the woman drove her to a local hospital.

The male victim told police he came to the park with his child and was outside of the vehicle when the shooting began. Police say they believe the man was the intended target. The male victim said he has not had any issues with anyone and had no idea why someone would want to shoot him.

What witnesses saw

According to a witness, the shooter appeared to be sitting in the backseat of the SUV and was wearing a sweatshirt that was pulled tightly around his face. The vehicle was last seen fleeing from the park and heading south on Washington Avenue.

Police found approximately 10 shell casings near the scene. This incident remains under investigation by the Battle Creek police department.

Anyone with information is asked to call Battle Creek police at 269-781-0911 or the Battle Creek area Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.