Two Kalamazoo Apartments with People Inside Struck by Gunfire

Police in Kalamazoo are looking for a suspect who fired gunshots into an apartment Sunday afternoon.

Get our free mobile app

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded to the 1000 block of Interfaith Boulevard for a report of shots fired at around 12:15 p.m. Sunday, January 30, 2022, according to a release. First arriving officers spoke with a female resident who said that somebody had fired a gunshot into her apartment.

Thankfully, no one in the occupied apartment was struck or injured. Officers also located bullet holes in a neighboring unit and forced their way in to check for potential victims but found the apartment empty. Officers reached out to the occupants and learned that they were in the apartment at the time shots were fired but fled the home.

This same apartment complex had a fire in one of its buildings last Thursday, but there is no indication that the two incidents are connected.

Police say they have not located a suspect and no one has been identified as a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8120 or the Kalamazoo area Silent Observer at 269-343-2100