Two Lansing Teens Are Missing, Endangered & Possibly Headed To Battle Creek

Lansing Police are asking for the public's help locating two missing and endangered 16-year-olds, one a girl the other a boy, who are believed to be heading to Battle Creek in a stolen vehicle.

16-year-old Leah Lynnaye Blake is described as a female who is 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds.

16-year-old Eliyahson Jacob Yahsha is described as a male who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Both teens are reported as missing and endangered juveniles. Both are believed to be together traveling in a stolen vehicle, possibly a grey Mercury Mariner with license plate number 0-M-A-M-7. Authorities have reason to believe the two are heading to the Battle Creek, Michigan area.

Law enforcement officials report that Eliyahson has an additional "Apprehension Order" on file with the 30th Judicial Court.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Leah and Eliyahson you are asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Lansing Detective Jason Pung at 517-483-6871 or 911 if you believe it is an emergency.