Two Lego Exhibits Now at the Grand Rapids Public Museum

If you like Legos, you are going to want to head the the Grand Rapids Public Museum to see not one -- but two cool exhibits made of Legos!

On Saturday, November 7th, the "Wild America" exhibit opened to the public. This exhibit depicts important topics that the New York artist, Sean Kenney, holds dear -- from protecting an animals’ habitat, to planting a garden, or using a bike instead of a car.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum website describes the exhibit this way: "Just as LEGO® pieces interconnect, everything in nature is interconnected in a delicate balance. The narratives, along with the intricate displays, also explore the importance of conservation, the balance of ecosystems, predator/prey relationships, as well as the relationships between humankind and the natural world."

Also at the Grand Rapids Public Museum -- you can now tour historic downtown Grand Rapids in a Lego display. This exhibit, put together by the Western Michigan LEGO® Users Group, has been on display in the past, but this year the West Michigan LEGO train club will be two times bigger than last year, and really focuses on local details. The 12’ x 24′ town and train layout features several Grand Rapids buildings and two trolleys running through the streets. (See some pictures on their Facebook page.)

Fox 17's Candace Monacelli recently visited the exhibit and took us on a tour...

You can check out both exhibits now on display at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, located at 272 Pearl Street, NW, in downtown Grand Rapids. Check out the Grand Rapids Public Museum website for hours, cost of admission, and COVID-19 requirements to visit.

