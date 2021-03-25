Two Suffer Life Threatening Injuries In Battle Creek Crash

Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle accident at a busy Battle Creek intersection.

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a serious two-vehicle crash involving a full-size van and a sedan that occurred at the intersection of B Drive South and 6 Mile Road in Leroy Township, Calhoun County.

The preliminary investigation found the driver of the sedan was traveling southbound on 6 Mile Road and may have failed to yield the right of way to the van that was traveling westbound on B Drive South resulting in a T-Bone collision. Many in the community have repeatedly expressed concern for what they describe as the many blind spots at the intersection that make it hard to see approaching vehicles.

While the three occupants of the full-sized van suffered minor injuries, the 66-year-old woman driving the sedan as well as her 36-year-old male passenger suffered life-threatening injuries. Both were initially transported by ambulance before being transferred via life-flight helicopter to an area hospital.

The names of those involved have not been released. We have since learned that those injured are family members of a former 95.3 WBCK employee who has asked for prayers for their family members at this time.

Michigan State Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department and Emmett Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.