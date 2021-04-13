Two Men Arraigned on Multiple Counts in Battle Creek Road Rage Case

Two men arrested Sunday afternoon following an alleged road rage incident along Interstate 94 in Battle Creek received charges Tuesday in Calhoun County Court.

Battle Creek Police officers responded after receiving word that two victims from Kalamazoo had been passed going east on I-94 and almost hitting their vehicle just after 3:30 p.m. on April 11, 2021. After getting their license plate numbers, the subjects in the other vehicle exchanged words with the victims and pointed a gun at them before driving away. The suspect’s vehicle was pulled over by officers at Columbia Avenue and Riverside Drive, arresting the men inside.

The driver, 24-year-old Tyshaun Cameron of Battle Creek, received three charges - Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Felony Firearm. A cash or surety bond was placed on Cameron due to being out of jail on bond from a previous Carrying a Concealed Weapon case. He faces up to 7 1/2 years if convicted as a second-time habitual offender.

His brother, 18-year-old Tikario Taylor-McMillon of Kalamazoo, received a single charge of Carrying a Concealed Weapon. Taylor-McMillon has prior felony charges as a juvenile in Kalamazoo County and is facing his first charge as an adult.

The charges were formally announced during a virtual arraignment under Magistrate David Heiss on April 13, 2021. Both men are being held on bond and expected to return to court April 28th.