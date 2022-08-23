Two Men Fishing Making Interesting Discovery of Landmine in Waters of Lapeer Park

It wasn't exactly the big catch they expected, but two men in Lapeer did reel in the "big one" for sure. While recently magnet fishing at Rotary Park in Lapeer, two men made a pretty interesting discovery when they came upon a landmine.

According to the County Press, the two men, from Dryden and Lapeer, were magnet fishing at the park in the Flint River when they stumbled upon what they believed was a landmine. After a call to the Lapeer Police Department, both the police as well as the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad responded to the area.

The men found the landmine near the Oregon Street bridge while using magnets with ropes to search for items in the waterway. Once police arrived on the scene the area was secured and evacuated to investigate the find.

It was determined by the bomb squad that the landmine dated back to the Korean War era but contained no explosives inside the device according to Det./Sgt. Craig Gormley of the Lapeer Police Department. The device resembled an M15 landmine, which was a large circular U.S. anti-tank mine used during the Korean War according to reports.

The discovered landmine is currently in the hands of the MSP Bomb Squad for more detailed investigation. It's not clear exactly how the device would have ended up in the Flint River.

