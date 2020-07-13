Two Most Stressed Cities in the U.S. are Cleveland and Detroit

A recent study finds Cleveland and Detroit are the most stressed cities in the United States.

WalletHub compared 180 cities using 42 key metrics to determine the most and least stressed cities,

Our data set ranges from how vulnerable the state is to COVID-19 to average weekly work hours to divorce and suicide rates. Read on for our findings, expert insight and a full description of our methodology.

Highest poverty rate and divorce rate are the two factors that pushed Cleveland and Detroit to the top spots. Detroit also has the lowest median credit score and lowest average hours of sleep per night. It's worth pointing out that Detroit and Cleveland both have the worst NFL track records. Maybe rooting for a losing team every year adds to our stress levels?

Here are the 10 Most Stressed Cities in the U.S. for 2020 according to WalletHub:

#1 Cleveland, OH

#2 Detroit, MI

#3 Birmingham, AL

#4 Gulfport, MS

#5 Newark, NJ

#6 Baltimore, MD

#7 New Orleans, LA

#8 St. Louis, MO

#9 Mobile, AL

#10 Jackson, MS

Ohio might come out of this as the most stressed state in the U.S. Aside from having th most stressed city with Cleveland. Akron, Toledo and Cincinnati are also in the "top" 20 in this study. The only other city in Michigan that made the stressed list was Grand Rapids coming in at #105.

In case you're wondering what cities are the least stressed in this study...here are the 10 Least Stressed Cities in the U.S. for 2020:

#1 Lincoln, NE

#2 Boise, ID

#3 Sioux Falls, SD

#4 Fargo, ND

#5 Overland Park, KS

#6 Bismarck, ND

#7 Madison, WI

#8 South Burlington, VT

#9 Fremont, CA

#10 Billings, MT