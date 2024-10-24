Two Mother-Son Murder-Suicides Happen Within Days in Michigan

In 2024 alone, Michigan has seen 10 murder-suicides take place. The most recent two happened within the past few days, though in completely separate parts of the state. Just as strange, both incidents happened on the 13000 block of their respective streets.

The first happened on October 18 in Bear Lake, Michigan.

There are fewer details to this story. Initially, according to separate reports from MLive, police called the incident at the 13000 block of Lakeside Avenue "suspicious" until later clarifying the incident as a murder-suicide.

Police received a call around 6:05 pm that night and found the bodies of both victims dead from gunshot wounds.

Investigators later clarified that 55-year-old Ernest Beatty had allegedly shot and killed his 72-year-old mother, Diane Jenks, before shooting himself.

This investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office at 1-231-723-8393.

The second incident happened two days later in Warren, Michigan. According to initial reports from WXYZ 7 Detroit, police were notified of an incident at the 13000 block of Geoffery at 8:20 am.

According to reports, a 33-year-old man called 911 after his mother pointed a gun at him after he woke up. After a struggle between the two, the man escaped and rushed to a neighbor's house to call 911.

Police arrived before shots were fired and attempted to talk with the mother. Soon after their efforts were ignored, police say multiple gunshots were fired inside the home. Police then entered the home to find the mother and her 26-year-old son dead.

The incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide as authorities believe the mother shot her son before turning the gun on herself. The 26-year-old reportedly was a special needs individual and the mother had a notable mental health history. Authorities have concluded that there is no further threat to the public.

Anyone with additional information concerning this incident is encouraged to call the Warren Police Department at 586-574-4741.

