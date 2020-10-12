Two Of The people Arrested For The Alleged Kidnapping Scheme Thought Trump Was A ‘Tyrant’

Interesting that Governor Whitmer attacked President Trump after his FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ) foiled an alleged plot to kidnap Whitmer, police officials and attempt to overthrow our state government. This group of people including a BLM protester and an anti-Trump video poster were going to overthrow our state government with anywhere between 13 and 200 people.

Whitmer along with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, Democratic U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Detroit and others on the left that are attempting to blame the President because they believe he has not done enough to condemn white supremacists. Just as they have not done enough to condemn the destruction of our cities by Antifa, BLM, counter-protestors and other supporters of Biden and Whitmer.

Whitmer tried to blame President Trump with some of the people who are on the same page ideology wise as her and Biden. Turns out that it might be people who think more like Whitmer than President Trump, at least two of them as of the publishing of this piece.

The Detroit News is reporting that’s least one of the people arrested posted anti-Trump videos just as Whitmer, Biden, Tlaib and others have has done in the past and are currently doing so.

In one video, Brandon Caserta of Canton Township was going off on President Trump while sitting in front of an anarchist flag. We know that the anarchist in Antifa, BLM and other groups are supporters of Whitmer and Biden. Have you ever heard Whitmer or Biden condemn them by name? We know President Trump has as well as condemn all hate, the KKK and white supremacist as reported by CNN, President Trump said:

“"In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy...These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America. Hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart and devours the soul”

Have you heard Whitmer, Biden and the Democrats condemn Antifa, BLM and their supporters that are rioting, burning and looting our cities?

Brandon Caserta of Canton Township appears in videos complaining about the government and posted:

"Trump is not your friend, dude. It amazes me that people actually, like, believe that when he’s shown over and over and over again that he’s a tyrant. Every single person that works for government is your enemy, dude.”

A Whitmer spokeswoman by the name of Tiffany Brown was asked about this video and all she could say via email was:

"As you know, this is an ongoing investigation, so I’m not going to speculate or comment on the investigation."

It does not end there with the Trump-hater, there was another person arrested in their plot who went to a Black Lives Matter protest to protest on behalf of BLM's. They hate the police and believe they are all racists just as Whitmer, Biden and many of their supporters do.

A far-left liberal internet variety site called The Daily Beast reported that another plotter by the name of Daniel Harris from Lake Orion, Michigan, a former marine attended that Black Lives Matter protest back in June.

The Daily Beast pointed to a man by that same name quoted complaining about excessive use of force by the police and alluding to his background as a marine at an anti-racist protest in Lake Orion in June, he stated:

“It is a shame what happened with George Floyd and instances where law enforcement officers murder an unarmed man/woman who isn’t resisting arrest, was complying with the orders is wrong and need to be stopped.”

Interesting that these two alleged kidnapper wannabes are President Trump and our current form of government haters like Whitmer, Biden, Tlaib, the mainstream manipulative news, and many Democrat politicians do.

The mainstream manipulative news will certainly bury this one.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595