Two Road Games, One Win for Kalamazoo FC

Home-field advantage is always nice to have in any sport. Picking up a road win can be even better, even more so with two. For Kalamazoo FC, falling short in getting a second road win against a conference rival will sting a bit. Here's a look back at last weekend's action for KzFC.

Friday, June 1 - Kalamazoo FC 2, Milwaukee Torrent 1

The Teals made a trip to Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, to start off the weekend against the Milwaukee Torrent, who they played in a 2-2 draw May 20th. The game was delayed by a half hour due to construction and accidents along the trip there.

The delay put the offenses on hold in the first half as the two teams played a scoreless first half. Kalamazoo would net the first goal in the 57th minute on Cam Sipple's (Western Michigan) first goal of the season. The Torrent would tie the game just two minutes later. The game winner for KzFC came in the 75th minute with Paul Liagre's (Northeastern JC) third goal on the campaign.

It was a rough game in the second half, as Kalamazoo collected three yellow cards in the final 30 minutes. Milwaukee had a total of five yellows, resulting two of their players getting red cards. Their coach was also sent off on a red card towards the conclusion of the contest (his second red this season).

Kalamazoo's record against the Torrent in their two seasons is 3-1-0 (win-draw-loss).

Sunday, June 3 - Grand Rapids FC 5, Kalamazoo FC 0

The second road trip of the weekend opened the first of back-to-back games with the Boys in Blue. Kalamazoo's offense was bottled up for the whole contest, as two late first-half goals gave Grand Rapids FC the 2-0 lead at the half. Scott Doney's second goal of the match in the 56th minute took the air out of a possible KzFC comeback. GRFC would tally two more scores in the final three minutes.

The Week Ahead

Heading into the second weekend of June, the Teals are 5-2-2 (W-D-L) overall on the season, but are 2-2-2 in the National Premier Soccer League's Great Lakes Conference. With eight points on the season, it dips Kalamazoo into fifth in the seven-team conference. They are just a point behind the third place tie of Milwaukee and Detroit City FC. Defending conference champion AFC Ann Arbor is starting to pull away from the pack, holding a six-point lead over second place Grand Rapids FC.

It's the first "light" weekend for Kalamazoo FC as they will host Grand Rapids FC on Sunday in the second portion of the "131 Derby". Tickets are available for the contest that begins at 5:30pm at Mayors Riverfront Park. For breast cancer awareness involving men, men are encouraged to wear pink to the game in what they call "Real Men Wear Pink".

The Michigan Milk Cup will continue this month now that all four first-round matches are complete. The drawing on May 31st involved Kalamazoo FC, Grand Rapids FC, AFC Ann Arbor and former NPSL foe Lansing United, the four teams remaining in the invitational tournament. Kalamazoo won a home game in the draw and will host AFC Ann Arbor. That game will take place Tuesday, June 26th at 7pm.