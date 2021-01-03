One occupant was killed after a fire broke out in the two-story home at 266 Oneida Street, about two blocks west of Bethlehem Temple Church on Battle Creek’s north side. Firemen got the call on Sunday morning, shortly before 8 o’clock. Fire authorities say the residential structure, owned by Charles Walker, was involved in heavy flames when they arrived. Two tenants were inside, and one did not make it out alive.

This is the same house where Amber Griffin, 27, called 911 around 2 a.m. on June 23. Battle Creek police say Griffin was killed soon after the call. She was reported missing the next day by her boyfriend Derek Horton, 25. Horton has been charged with open murder and is in the Calhoun County jail awaiting a preliminary examination scheduled for Jan. 19. Griffin's body has not been found.

The Fire Marshall is looking into the cause of the fire, which is undetermined so far. Crews had the fire out after 2 ½ hours. Investigators say there was major fire damage throughout the structure.

An earlier fire was reported just after 5 am at Post Cereals, 275 Cliff Street. Fire crews arrived to find smoke pouring out of the basement of building 29. An overheated motor connected to a 55-gallon drum used to siphon cleaning fluid caught fire but was extinguished by the sprinkler system before firemen arrived. The fire was contained and there were no injuries, but a lot of smoke.