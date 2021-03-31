Two Suspects Behind Bars in Kalamazoo Township Double Murder

Two people from Kalamazoo are behind bars in connection to the murder of two people in a Kalamazoo Township apartment in late 2020.

Kalamazoo Township authorities announced that 19-year-old Tonesha Taylor-McMillon and 24-year-old Dangelo Davis have been formally charged in the death of 33-year-old Kayota McPherson and 36-year-old Floyd Brashers in their apartment in the Oak Tree apartment complex on December 29, 2020.

Investigators believe that the two victims were in their apartment, though neighbors didn’t call the police after hearing gunshots. Officers were finally called the next morning after neighbors found shattered glass outside of the apartments on Nazareth Road.

Taylor-McMillon is being held on two counts of open murder and was charged in February. According to the Kalamazoo Gazette, Taylor-McMillon was denied bond and is being held in the Calhoun County Jail in Battle Creek. A preliminary exam has been scheduled for April 27th.

Davis was arrested Monday, March 29th, and formally arraigned Wednesday, March 31st on six counts - two counts of open murder, three counts of felony firearm and a count of 1st-degree home invasion. A probable cause hearing date has been slated for April 14th.

The investigation into the case continues. If you have any additional information on the case, contact the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer of Kalamazoo at (269) 343-2100.