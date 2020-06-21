Two University of Michigan Football Players Test Positive For COVID-19

Two University of Michigan football players have tested positive for COVID-19 says the athletic department.

The announcement came on Thursday, just a few days after the campus was reopened to some student athletes. The reopening comes with many protocols, one of which is continuous testing. The testing identified 2 players on the football team as having COVID-19, but the school did not release the names of the students.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the two positive tests were a result of 221 tests performed on returning student athletes and both of the students who tested positive were asymptomatic.

This latest announcement of COVID-19 positive student athletes adds to many other reports of COVID-19 in football programs across the nation, including one player at Michigan State also testing positive.

There have been no reports of staff or student athletes from other sports testing positive at the University of Michigan.