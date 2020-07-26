Two Victims Treated In Kalamazoo

Officers in Kalamazoo have apprehended a man wanted in connection to a shooting downtown, early Sunday morning on Oak Street. According to a release from Kalamazoo Police, officers were called to the 400 block, around 6 AM, where they found a male victim that had been shot in the leg. Officers also found a female that had been the victim of a sexual assault, by the same suspect. With the help of evidence and witness statements, authorities picked up a 36-year-old Kalamazoo man, a short time later. The suspect is facing several felony charges. Both victims in the case have received medical treatment.