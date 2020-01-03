U-Haul Says No to Smokers in Michigan

Sometimes companies can even have a new year's resolution to 'stop smoking'. According to a report from Forbes, officials with U-Haul announced this week that they are going to stop hiring people who smoke because they want to make their work environment "healthier".

The company said that it soon won't be hiring nicotine users in the 21 states where it is legal to do so. Those states include Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington. The new no-smoker policy is set to go into effect on February 1st, 2020. However, the new policy only pertains to potential new employees and it won't affect U-Haul workers already employed by the company that use tobacco products.

Click here to read more about the new no-smoking policy at U-Haul.