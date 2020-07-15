U-M Football Announces New Ticketing Policy

The University of Michigan announced on Wednesday that the school will have a revised ticket policy for Michigan football games this fall (if there is a season).

First of all, no season tickets will be sold for the 2020 season. Current season ticket holders' status will not change for the 2021 season.

Tickets will be sold on an individual game to game basis, with capacity restrictions set forth by state government. They will be available to season ticket holders and students (no public sale).

A final decision as to whether fans will be allowed into Michigan Stadium to watch football this year will be made at a future date.