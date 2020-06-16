U of M Once Again The Number One Public University In The Country

A group that ranks universities annually has chosen the University of Michigan as the #1 public University in the United States. The group is called QS World University Rankings, it is an annual publication of university rankings by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

According to the site, this is U of M’s fifth-consecutive year that they have ranked at the top of the rankings for public universities in the United States. When it comes to a worldwide ranking they maintained their 21st overall ranking.

QS based their rankings on:

academic reputation 40%

employer reputation 10%

student-faculty ratio 20%

citations per faculty 20%

the proportion of international faculty 5%

the proportion of international students 5%

QS stated that:

Michigan has been lauded for having high standards of research, and the university’s comprehensive graduate program offers doctoral degrees in the humanities, social sciences, and STEM fields as well as professional degrees in architecture, business, medicine, law, pharmacy, nursing, social work, public health, and dentistry,

The went on to state:

Michigan’s body of living alumni comprises more than a half million people, which is one of the largest alumni bases of any university in the world and a valuable resource for current students when it comes to networking and building industry connections.

Congrat’s U of M!

Michigan State has some work to do they ranked a respectful #157.

