U.S. Gas Prices Crash below $0 A Barrel.

United States oil prices crashed today to a record low as the market continues to fight an epic battle of a collapse in demand of gas as people stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. oil futures were down below $0 a barrel, this is the worst since NYMEX opened futures trading in 1983. According to CNN, today's plunge comes after prices hit an 18 year low last week.

Investors are bracing for more companies to reveal how much this crisis is going to cost them.

In the mean time, we have super low gas prices and are not being allowed to leave our homes. Stay Inside, Stay Safe.......figures.

CNN has more on this story.