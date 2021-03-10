U.S. Senators Introduce Bill to Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent

U.S. senators from both parties have once again introduced a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent in the states.

We talk about this every year but I kind of feel like it's actually starting to gain some momentum. I mean 15 states have already passed bills to make daylight saving time permanent but the final say would ultimately be up to the federal government.

According to WXYZ, the legislation, if approved, would give most of America additional evening daylight in the winter months, but would reduce the amount of morning sunlight during daylight standard time.

Daylight saving time begins this Sunday, March 14, and lasts until Sunday, Nov. 7. It will require most of the country to ‘spring’ their clocks forward one hour.

Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida:

The call to end the antiquated practice of clock changing is gaining momentum throughout the nation. Studies have shown many benefits of a year-round Daylight Saving Time, which is why the Florida legislature voted to make it permanent in 2018. I’m proud to reintroduce this bipartisan bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, and give our nation’s families more stability throughout the year.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island:

Americans’ lifestyles are very different than they were when daylight saving time began more than a century ago. Making Daylight Saving Time permanent will end the biannual disruptions to daily life and give families more daylight hours to enjoy after work and school.

Some experts say that evidence shows that the time shift is bad for our health, it messes with our sleep which can lead to a higher immediate risk of heart attacks, strokes, atrial fibrillation and potentially car accidents. Yeah, I don't think it's really worth the risk.