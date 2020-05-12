I was very surprised to read that the United States Supreme Court had unanimously, yes unanimously upheld a federal law that forbids anyone from encouraging illegal aliens to remain in the United States.

In fact, the Supreme Court not only vacated the Ninth Circuit appeals court’s decision but criticized the judges of that court for “drastically” straying from judicial norms.

Who wrote the Supreme Courts' opinion? None other than Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, probably the courts most liberal justice on the court. She wrote:

“[T]he appeals panel departed so drastically from the principle of party presentation as to constitute an abuse of discretion...a court is not hidebound by the precise arguments of counsel, but the Ninth Circuit’s radical transformation of this case goes well beyond the pale.”

The case stemmed from an immigration consultant in California who would encourage her illegal alien clients to apply for some sort of certification. This certification would allow them to remain legally in the country although they would not qualify for the certification. She would charge her clients a fee for her service, a service in which she made millions off of her scheme.

My first thought was what this will mean for the many sanctuary cities, townships, counties, and states. Because if it is illegal to encourage illegal aliens to remain in our country that would mean all of those sanctuary, fill in the blank, are committing illegal acts according to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Let the charging of crimes, arrests, and trying in court begin.

The question is will the liberal Supreme Court Justices find wiggle room for all the elected lawbreakers to squeeze through or pick and choose who can break the law and who cannot?

