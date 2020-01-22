U. S. Supreme Court Won’t Hear A Flint Water Crisis Case

The U.S. Supreme Court is declining to take a case stemming from the Flint water crisis. Nearly 25,000 people have filed lawsuits over the matter. A change in the source of the city’s water supply in 2014 resulted in lead contamination. The case the justices are rejecting, involves a claim against the city and water regulators, most of whom were responsible for making sure federal clean water laws were followed. The suit claims they failed to protect residents from a foreseeable risk of harm from exposure to lead. The lawsuit and others like it claim the public has a constitutional right to “bodily integrity” that was violated.

The city and government employees who were involved, argue they should be immune from being sued. Most lower courts so far, disagree and are allowing cases to proceed.