U.S. Unemployment Highest Since Depression

This is the world we live in currently. A world where stay home orders are in place for just about everyone. A world where more and more people are becoming unemployed.

According to WILX, unemployment in the U.S. has grown to levels last seen during the Great Depression of the 1930s, with 1 in 6 American workers thrown out of a job by the coronavirus.

In response to the deepening economic crisis, the House passed a nearly $500 billion spending package to help businesses and hospitals.

This is just mind boggling, more than 4.4 million laid off Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week.

In all, roughly 26 million people have now filed for jobless aid in five weeks, an epic collapse that has raised the stakes in the debate over how and when to ease the shutdowns of factories and other businesses.

Some governors have begun easing up despite warnings from health authorities that it may be too soon to do so without sparking a second wave of infections.

The coronavirus has killed nearly 190,000 people world wide, including more than 100,000 in Europe and about 47,000 in the United States.