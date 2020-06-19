Ultimate Upper Peninsula Bucket List

Have you ever been to the beautiful Upper Peninsula in Michigan? You don't know what you've been missing!

I've been there quite a few times because there are so many beautiful views and scenic areas to look at. If you want to do it the right way, you need to go for a couple of weeks to take everything in.

The Upper Peninsula should be on your Ultimate UP Bucket List!

Let's get started with several beautiful areas in the Upper Peninsula:

1. The Lake of the Clouds in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park promises heavenly views in Michigan's largest state park. Very stunning at sunset.

2. Most of Michigan's waterfalls can be found in the Upper Peninsula. The fabled Hiawatha was said to have built his canoe at the base of the mighty Tahquamenon Falls. There are both upper and lower falls within the state park, bears and migrating birds and a microbrewery too.

3. More than 100 ships, including the fabled Edmund Fitzgerald, lie on the Lake Superior bottom of the shores of Whitefish Point, and many related artifacts including the Fitzgerald's belt, are showcased in the point's Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum.

4. You have to see Pictured Rocks from the water. The mineral stained cliffs and rock formations you pass on Pictured Rocks Boat Cruises are beautiful any time of the day. You can get extra close by exploring via kayak.

There are many more great things to check out in the Upper Peninsula including a Lighthouse Cruise, explore native history and more. You can even sleep where Henry Ford and Thomas Edison slept. Michigan.org has it all!