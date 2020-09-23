Uncle Ben’s Rice Brand is Getting a New Name

More changes are coming our way including the Uncle Ben's rice brand which is getting a new name. And that new name is Ben's Original.

According to WILX, "parent firm Mars Inc. unveiled the change this week for the 70-year-old brand, the latest company to drop a logo criticized as a racial stereotype. Packaging with the new name will hit stores next year."

If you remember most recently, Quaker Oats announced in June that it would drop Aunt Jemima from syrup and pancake packages.

Quaker said packages without the Aunt Jemima image will start to appear in stores by the end of the year. The company has still not revealed the new logo.

The owner of Eskimo Pie has also said it will change its name and marketing of the nearly century-old chocolate covered ice cream bar.

Mars, the company that produces Uncle Ben's Rice, recently announced several other initiatives:

1. Planning a $2 million investment in culinary scholarships for aspiring Black chefs in partnership with the National Urban League. (WILX)

2. Planning a $2.5 million investment in nutritional and education programs for students in Greenville, Mississippi, the majority African American city where the rice brand has been produced for more than 40 years. (WILX)