‘Under The Radar Michigan’ Offers Week Of Live, Virtual Concerts

You know that goofy Michigan show you stop on when you flip channels? It's called "Under the Radar Michigan", and host Tom Daldin goes all over the state and profiles a lot fun things you might not know about Michigan. With the state under lock down for the foreseeable future, the show, which is an arm of "Pure Michigan", has put together a live concert and entertainment series. And those virtual events will serve as a fund raiser for the Michigan Hospitality Industry Employee Relief Fund.

"Come Together: A Relief Effort for Tourism Workers" is going to stream live during National Travel and Tourism Week on Monday, May 4 – Friday, May 8, from 7-8 pm, on Pure Michigan’s Facebook page and MLive's Facebook page. Organizers say "donations collected online during the series will go directly to the relief fund to assist those in the tourism industry who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19."

On the first night's schedule (Monday 7-8p) is Brian Vander Ark of the Verve Pipe. During the week, The Accidentals, Marvin Sapp, Ginger Zee, Detroit Red Wings Head Coach Jeff Blashill, Detroit Tigers Pitcher John Schneider, Mitch Albom are also lined up to appear.

