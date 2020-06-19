Unemployment Benefits Problems In Michigan Near Boiling Point

The problems faced by tens of thousands of Michigan residents who are not receiving unemployment benefits and should be are hitting a boiling point. Enough so that a Democratic State lawmaker is joining with Marshall Republican State Representative Mall Hall to push for state unemployment service offices to reopen. Now.

Democratic State Representative Sara Cambensy of Marquette, along with Republican Hall are telling the Governor’s office the severe backlog of unemployment cases, created by the Governor's virus shutdown, must be handled immediately. They are among a dozen lawmakers, Democrats and Republicans alike, who are signing a letter to the Governor requesting the strategic reopening of regional Michigan unemployment department offices, similar to Secretary of State branches opening for limited appointments on June 1. House members Cambensy and Hall are reminding the Governor, the lives of Michigan residents are at stake.