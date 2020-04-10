Unemployment Relief Announced For Self-Employed Workers

Governor Whitmer’s office announced, Friday afternoon, the opening date of filing applications for unemployment of Michigan’s self-employed workers, gig workers, 1099-independent contractors and low-wage workers affected by COVID-19.

Beginning Monday, April 13th, at 8 AM., those workers can visit online at Michigan.gov/UIA to file their unemployment claim. They will then be able to receive $600 per week in Federal funds, in addition to the state benefit amount. Qualified workers, already receiving unemployment, have been receiving the Federal benefits issued under the CARES Act. Michigan is one of the first states to begin sending the $600 payment.

There is a system to the filing process. Workers need to use the UIA’s daily filing schedule based on their last names which can be found below:

Last names beginning with letters A-L: file claims on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Last names beginning with letters M-Z: file claims on Sundays, Tuesdays, or Thursdays.

Saturdays will be available for anyone to accommodate those who could not file during their allotted window.

The press release states, “The UIA assures every eligible worker in Michigan who applies for unemployment benefits that they will receive them. The UIA will be accepting claims and benefit applications back-dated to reflect the date on which the claimant was laid-off due to COVID-19, beyond the previously established 28-day period ($600 federal payment is only retroactive back to March 28)”.