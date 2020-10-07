Is This Unexpected Critter Invading YOUR Home?

I think most of us have lived through critters and varmints that try to invade your home during the cold months:

Bats

Boxelder Bugs

Hornets

Mice

Raccoons

Rats

Snakes

Squirrels

Spiders

Stinkbugs

Wasps

…..even an occasional possum.

But this is one critter invasion I’ve never experienced before.

Tree frogs.

Over the past 2-3 weeks I’ve come across these little green frogs that jump out of nowhere. I was in the kitchen getting ready to make coffee when I saw a little green clump of something that I thought was a piece of leftover broccoli from the night before. I went to pick it up and it jumped into the sink…a little tree frog.

A few minutes later, I was getting ready to make something to eat. I pulled out a pan and out jumped another tree frog out of the pots & pans.

I came home from work one day and saw another tiny green glob on the porch that I almost stepped on. At closer look, it was a tree frog.

The other night I was sittin’ in the living room when what did we spot? Another little green tree frog, perched on one of our wooden stool rungs.

If you have potted plants outside that you may be bringing back inside for the winter, check ‘em for tree frogs. That could be a solution. If you leave them on your indoor plants, I don’t see that as a problem…unless you have a cat or dog that will try to eat ‘em. If so, the frog will either pee or poop in order to be let go.

Has anyone else noticed this unexpected critter coming into your home?