Where to Find America’s Unhealthiest Hamburger in Michigan

Americans have quite a sour reputation when it comes to our diet. Our long reliance on cheap fast food leads other cultures and nations to believe we are all fat, lazy slobs chasing after the next cheeseburger.

While the stereotype doesn't apply to all of us, many of us who enjoy a greasy hamburger from time to time certainly don't mind it being a bit unhealthy.

Still, you'd likely be surprised that McDonald's and Burger King aren't the national burger chains serving you America's unhealthiest burger. According to a study from PlushCare, the basic cheeseburgers at both establishments actually tie for the 14th-most unhealthy burgers sold in America.

When considering the price point of these burgers, the way the final rankings shake out is rather surprising. It turns out the more you spend on your burger lunch at a national chain, the more unhealthy it can be.

The study concluded that Five Guys' standard cheeseburger is the most unhealthy of them all. It earned that title by having 73% more saturated fat than every other option included in the study.

Of course, Five Guys is one of the more expensive burger chain options out there, and that's even if you skip the fries. Unfortunately, the same study concluded that their fries are also the most unhealthy on the market.

Coincidentally, a Midwest favorite is among the healthier options with McDonald's and Burger King. Culver's standard Butterburger is the healthiest burger listed in the study posting low scores for sodium and fat.

Speaking of favorites, Michigan's favorite chicken sandwich is one of the healthiest options available. Chick-fil-A's standard chicken sandwich tied for 14th among the 20 chicken sandwiches included in the study.

READ MORE: Michigan’s Favorite Chicken Sandwich Spot Has 29 Locations, And More on the Way

