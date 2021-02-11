Unique American Auto Racing Exhibit Coming To Henry Ford

I want to start this off by saying my boyfriend and I are MAJOR fans of the Henry Ford Museum and no, that is not an ad!

My first time there was for a wedding where we had the whole place to ourselves to explore. We went again this fall and noticed there was a lot of noise behind a wall that had a big sign for what their next exhibit will be.

We were standing right by Jim Clark's iconic 1965 Lotus-Ford and let me tell you, I have only seen Jordan that excited a handful of times.

As we read up on a little bit more of what the exhibition would be about we said "alright well we HAVE to come back" and now, according to MLive, the exhibit will be open March 26 (to museum members / general public the next day)!

The “” exhibition is not just a temporarily, limited-time thing, it's permanent which means you don't necessarily have to step on the gas to get there (but why wouldn't you want to?).

The 24,000 square foot space, MLive reports, is interactive with simulators and a multisensory theater, as well as historic race cars, artifacts and stories of various racing legends.

Patricia Mooradian, the president and CEO of The Henry Ford told MLive just what makes this "the first exhibition of its kind" as it gives people "a front row seat to the world of racing":

“From the smell of the tires, the sound of the vehicles starting their engines, the innovative advancements that have been made over the years to the various tracks these vehicles have raced on," Mooradian said. "Our staff and partners have certainly brought this exhilarating sport to life on our museum floor.”

I know I absolutely cannot wait to get back to The Henry Ford and see just what makes racing so important to my boyfriend, Jordan, and people just like him.

For now if you want to scratch that "cars throughout history" itch, here are some absolutely iconic cars from over the years:

