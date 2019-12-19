United States Completely Energy Independent After 70 Years

The United States just reached a milestone we had not seen since 1949, that was 70 years ago. That milestone is; we are now officially exporting more petroleum than we imported in September.

Why is that so important? Because of that the U.S. will now be far less vulnerable to ““foreign energy-related politics,” as consulting group Rystad Energy Vice President Sindre Knutsson stated.

That is a very huge step forward for our country. We no longer have to make foreign policy decisions with the concern of energy possibly being a factor.

The Michigan Capitol Confidential news site quoted trade organization, The Petroleum Institute, chief economist Dean Foreman stating:

Some call this milestone U.S. energy independence. The Trump administration refers to it as energy dominance…Another way to phrase it is ‘energy interdependence,’ since achieving the milestone has been marked by export-led growth of oil and natural gas.

It gets even better when in November, researchers at the consulting firm Rystad Energy projected that the surplus will persist and grow larger when they stated the U.S.

will be energy independent on a monthly basis, and by 2030 total primary energy production will outpace primary energy demand by about 30%

To maintain this mantle we need to be vigilant The Petroleum Institute, chief economist Dean Foreman said:

As 2020 approaches, let’s keep the energy interdependence milestone in mind but not take it for granted…Our country must pursue policies that enable the infrastructure and trade needed to underpin continued U.S. energy prosperity.

Who must we keep vigilant about; well obviously the Democratic Party. There are Democratic presidential contenders that are calling for drilling restrictions. As Politico reported:

Seven candidates want to “End new oil and gas leases on federal land and end offshore drilling”

Two want to “Ban fracking everywhere”

Ban fracking! As the article stated “Improvements in fracking technology are largely responsible for the increased production. For example, in 1993, North Dakota produced 76,000 barrels of oil a day. By 2018, production had increased to 1.3 million barrels per day, a 16-fold increase”.

Do you really want a political party and President who will take us down the path of energy dependency on foreign countries?

