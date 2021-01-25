University of Michigan Athletics On Hold

The University of Michigan is putting all athletics on hold. The pause including games, team and individual training sessions will last until further notice, and up to 14 days, after the new strain of COVID-19 was reported in the department.

A decision was made by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) after positive test results for the SAR-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 variant virus were linked to several individuals connected to the U-M Athletic Department.

U-M Director of Athletics, Warde Manual told Fox 17,

"Canceling competitions is never something we want to do, but with so many unknowns about this variant of COVID-19, we must do everything we can to minimize the spread among student-athletes, coaches, staff, and to the student-athletes at other schools."

No determination has been made on how the pause may impact scheduled games beyond Feb. 7.