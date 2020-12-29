University of Michigan Requiring A Negative Covid Test Before Students Can Return

The University of Michigan is requiring all students to show a negative Covid test before returning to their Ann Arbor campus.

The announcement was made this week as part of a pre-arrival testing plan to try and prevent any further spread of the virus. U of M officials are asking that students quarantine for 14 days prior to returning to campus, then show a negative test. If a student tests positive, they will not be allowed back on campus until they can fill the top two requirements.

The University has a very clear plan for a students return laid out here, including on how to get their testing kit and what to do with it. There is one caveat, if you have previously tested positive for Covid, then you do not need to take the pre-arrival test under some conditions.

Not everyone is thrilled about the new policy though, including the timing of when it was announced. Students and parents are finding themselves in a time crunch to make sure they get the test done in time to return.

There has been a lot of controversy around the talk that many organizations will require a vaccine before people can return, but so far there has been nothing like that from U of M officials.

Important steps for all students to get their test:

Check your email for information to register and request your test kit on Dec. 28-30. Do not take your test when it arrives. Begin enhanced social distancing Jan. 1. Complete your self collection and mail your sample to Quest Diagnostics on the same day using FedEx no later than 3:00 p.m. This must occur on a weekday. Results will be available in 72-96 hours. You must have a negative result in order to move into housing. **If you have previously tested positive for COVID-19 90 days prior to your move-in date, you do not need to take a pre-arrival COVID-19 test. For more details on how to report your previous positive to be excluded from testing, click here.

If you need assistance with ordering your test kit, contact the Quest Diagnostics customer service center at 855-6-BE-WELL. Customer service is available: Monday-Friday: 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Central and Saturday: 7:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Central.