Unofficial Calhoun County Primary Results

We are posting ballot issue results and contested races here from the

Calhoun County, Michigan, August 4 primary voting.

CALHOUN COUNTY SENIOR MILLAGE RENEWAL

-Approved

CALHOUN COUNTY PARKS MILLAGE PROPOSAL

-Approved

CITY OF ALBION STREET MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL

-Approved

CITY OF MARSHALL ANNUAL TRASH, LEAF AND BRUSH MILLAGE

-Approved

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP ROAD REPAIR MILLAGE

-Approved

CLARENDON TOWNSHIP FIRE PROTECTION

-Approved

CLARENDON TOWNSHIP LIBRARY MILLAGE

-Approved

EMMETT CHARTER TOWNSHIP PUBLIC SAFETY ASSESSMENT

-Approved

HOMER TOWNSHIP LIBRARY MILLAGE RENEWAL

-Approved

HOMER TOWNSHIP LIBRARY MILLAGE INCREASE

-Approved

MARENGO TOWNSHIP OPERATING

-Approved

VILLAGE OF TEKONSHA ROAD AND SIDEWALK MILLAGE

-Approved

Contested race winners:

U.S. Senator - Republican

John James

U.S. Representative, 3rd District - Republican

Peter Meijer - self-declared winner

State Representative, 62nd District - Republican

-undecided

State Representative, 63rd District – Democrat

-undecided

Calhoun County Water Resources Commissioner - Republican

Ron Smith

Calhoun County Commissioner 6th District – Republican

Tommy Miller

Bedford Township Supervisor – Republican

William Scutt

Bedford Township Trustee – Republican (top 4)

Barry R. Beamish

Kraig Dingman

Mark Hires

Joni Jones

Burlington Township Supervisor – Republican

Jeff Eyre

Burlington Township Trustee – Republican (top 2)

Barton Boyer

Jeanette Demski

Convis Township Trustee – Republican (top 2)

Elyse Bibbings

John Swartz

Emmett Township Supervisor – Republican

Deb Belles

Emmett Township Treasurer – Republican

Rachelle Myers

Emmett Township Trustee – Republican (top 4)

Richard Brown

James L. Juhnke

Jim Mead

Stephen Titus

Pennfield Township Supervisor – Republican

Kevin Leiter

Pennfield Township Trustee – Republican (top 4)

Paul D. Anderson

Perry Beard

Tony Goodman

Larry J. Skelding

Tekonsha Township Clerk – Republican

Craig Clark

