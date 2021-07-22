The Malice at the Palace is one of the most notorious moments in sports history, and now Netflix is taking a deeper dive into what happened between the Pistons and Pacers.

Netflix is working on a docuseries called 'Untold' that will focus on five of the most infamous moments in sports, and the Malice at the Palace will kick things off on August 10th. The first episode will be roughly 80 minutes of interviews with the people involved, and some unseen footage according to producers.

Get our free mobile app

I won't lie, I'm a little salty that the Malice at the Palace part of a docuseries, and not it's own documentary. It is one of the most infamous moments in all of sports, but it feels like everyone is doing everything they can to forget it ever happened. I don't blame anyone for not wanting to relive that night in 2004, but there needs to be a documentary strictly dedicated to it. I'm not the only one who thinks so either, just take a look at this mock 30 for 30 trailer someone created for it.

I think the most intriguing part of this upcoming Netflix series is that they are claiming to have unseen footage of what happened. Other than the never before seen footage, producers have been fairly tight lipped about what will exactly be covered. The only other information is that they will have interviews with the key members involved in the brawl.

In my head that means they'll definitely be talking to Ron Artest and Ben Wallace, but I also assume they have tracked down a few of the fans involved in the brawl.

You can get more information about the Untold series here, and remember to check out the Malice at the Palace edition on August 10th.

Sports Figures That People Love to Hate Sports would be boring if you loved everyone. There always has to be a villain, and we've put together a list of prominent sports figures that a lot of people can't stand.