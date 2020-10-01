Upcoming Electronics and Scrap Tire Collection in Calhoun County
A free electronics and scrap tires collection will take place from 9 a.m.-Noon, Saturday, October 10 at Ketchum Field in Albion. The event may end earlier if the vendors meet capacity. This event is for residential material only and is open to all Calhoun County residents.
An Electronics and Scrap Tire Collection is being held on Saturday, October 10th, from 9 am to noon at Ketchum Field in Albion, Intersection of N Clark Street and E. North Street. If you miss out, you can still haul the stuff over to the Tekonsha Village Offices on Wednesday October 14th from Noon-5 p.m at 537 N. Church Street.
The following electronic items will be accepted:
- Electronics camcorders
- Cameras
- Cellphones
- Computers
- Copiers
- CRT monitors
- DVD players
- Fax Machines
- Hard drives
- Hubs
- Laptops
- LCD displays
- Optical drives
- Pagers
- PDAs
- Printers
- Radios
- Scanners
- Servers
- Stereos
- Switches
- Telephone systems
- TVs
- UPS systems
- VCRs
- Video game systems
- Wires and cables.
Scrap Tires
- Residential passenger tires only
- No business or oversized tires
- Ten (10) tire limit
- Remove all dirt and debris.
- Hauling more than ten tires per vehicle requires scrap tire hauling registration unless tires are the hauler’s “own” tires.
The event will be held rain or shine. Early tire drop-offs are not permitted.
The following week, October 24th, there will be a Household Hazardous Waste Collection in the back parking lot at the Toeller Building, 190 E. Michigan Avenue, Battle Creek from 9am-1pm.
Items that will be accepted include:
- Paint Thinner
- Oil-Based Paints
- Fuels (Must Be In Approved Container)
- Solvents
- Acids
- Bases
- Pesticides
- Herbicides
- Household Cleaners
- Metallic Mercury
- Medications
- Sharps
- Household Batteries
- Fluorescent Light Bulbs
- Smoke Detectors
- Motor Oil
- Antifreeze
- Brake Fluid
- Transmission Fluid
- Propane Cylinders
- Fire Extinguishers
- Aerosol Cans
- Pcb-Containing Lamp Ballasts.
Items that will NOT be accepted include:
- Latex Paint
- Car Batteries
- School Chemicals
- Construction Materials/Debris
- Radioactive Materials
- Ammunitions
- Weapons
- Explosives
For information, contact Sarah Kelly, Program Coordinator, at 269-969-6395.
www.calhouncountyrecycling.com
Calhoun County Recycling on Facebook