Upcoming Electronics and Scrap Tire Collection in Calhoun County

An Electronics and Scrap Tire Collection is being held on Saturday, October 10th, from 9 am to noon at Ketchum Field in Albion, Intersection of N Clark Street and E. North Street. If you miss out, you can still haul the stuff over to the Tekonsha Village Offices on Wednesday October 14th from Noon-5 p.m at 537 N. Church Street.

The following electronic items will be accepted:

Electronics camcorders

Cameras

Cellphones

Computers

Copiers

CRT monitors

DVD players

Fax Machines

Hard drives

Hubs

Laptops

LCD displays

Optical drives

Pagers

PDAs

Printers

Radios

Scanners

Servers

Stereos

Switches

Telephone systems

TVs

UPS systems

VCRs

Video game systems

Wires and cables.

Scrap Tires

Residential passenger tires only

No business or oversized tires

Ten (10) tire limit

Remove all dirt and debris.

Hauling more than ten tires per vehicle requires scrap tire hauling registration unless tires are the hauler’s “own” tires.

The event will be held rain or shine. Early tire drop-offs are not permitted.

The following week, October 24th, there will be a Household Hazardous Waste Collection in the back parking lot at the Toeller Building, 190 E. Michigan Avenue, Battle Creek from 9am-1pm.

Items that will be accepted include:

Paint Thinner

Oil-Based Paints

Fuels (Must Be In Approved Container)

Solvents

Acids

Bases

Pesticides

Herbicides

Household Cleaners

Metallic Mercury

Medications

Sharps

Household Batteries

Fluorescent Light Bulbs

Smoke Detectors

Motor Oil

Antifreeze

Brake Fluid

Transmission Fluid

Propane Cylinders

Fire Extinguishers

Aerosol Cans

Pcb-Containing Lamp Ballasts.



Items that will NOT be accepted include:

Latex Paint

Car Batteries

School Chemicals

Construction Materials/Debris

Radioactive Materials

Ammunitions

Weapons

Explosives

For information, contact Sarah Kelly, Program Coordinator, at 269-969-6395.

www.calhouncountyrecycling.com

Calhoun County Recycling on Facebook