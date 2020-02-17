Update: Cops Say Bank Robber Spent Haul At Strip Club
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers have arrested a man who they allege robbed a Chase Bank facility on Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo on Wednesday.
Fox 17 reports KDPS also says that suspect admitted to spending $2000 at a local strip club after the robbery.
Police officials allege Daniel Solis entered the bank, demanded money from the teller and took off with about $7,000. Solis was arrested on Thursday.
When officers searched his home, they found the clothing worn during the robbery, the note pad used to write the demand note and the vehicle used to drive away in the garage. Solis is facing one count of bank robbery. - Fox 17 News report