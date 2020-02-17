Update: Cops Say Bank Robber Spent Haul At Strip Club

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers have arrested a man who they allege robbed a Chase Bank facility on Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo on Wednesday.

Fox 17 reports KDPS also says that suspect admitted to spending $2000 at a local strip club after the robbery.

Police officials allege Daniel Solis entered the bank, demanded money from the teller and took off with about $7,000. Solis was arrested on Thursday.