Update On Boil Water Advisory For Battle Creek & Springfield

The City of Battle Creek issued an update in regards to the water main break and the subsequent Boil Water Advisory.

In a press release on Wednesday, February 19, representatives with the city say the water main was repaired overnight. Once the needed repairs were made, water samples were taken and sent to a laboratory for testing. Officials with the city say they expect to have those results by 5 a.m. tomorrow (Thursday, Feb. 20) and will then know if the Boil Water Advisory can be lifted.

The Boil Water Advisory is for all of Battle Creek and its neighbors on the city water system, the entire City of Springfield, and the following townships served by city water – Bedford, Emmett, Leroy and Pennfield. The break caused water pressure to decrease to levels that could allow contamination to enter the water system. The city believes there are few customers who have lost water service completely.

As water service returns to normal, some customers may experience discolored water. The city has instructions on doing a cold flush available by clicking here. A translation video is available for Burmese residents in the area and can be found by clicking here.

At this time, there is no evidence that any contamination is present in the water. The boil advisory is a precaution while water is tested, after losing pressure in the system due to the leak.