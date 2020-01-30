Update: Presidential Campaign Pays Kellogg Arena For Rally, Battle Creek To Submit Bill Soon

The City of Battle Creek sent out a status update on costs associated with President Trump's "Merry Christmas" rally held in Battle Creek in December. Trump's campaign has reimbursed a portion of $126,000 the city says it cost to put on the rally.

The City of Battle Creek says Kellogg Arena received payment for the $33,000 it cost to hold the rally in the venue. Of the $33,000, $2,500 was in turn given to the city for compensation for the barricades used as crowd control in Festival Market Square that day.

Battle Creek city staff say they expect to finalize their invoice for submission by the end of this week, for services related to the rally. A total they've estimated to be at $93,000.

Staff costs comprised over 95 percent of that total and include staff from the Fire Department, Police Department, city building maintenance, Department of Public Works, Battle Creek Executive Airport at Kellogg Field, and Battle Creek Transit.

These totals do not include salaried staff who participated in rally planning and day-of activities.

The other less-than 5 percent of the total cost came from the translation of the city’s logistical information into Spanish and Burmese; supplies like concrete blocks and barricades; and city vehicle use.