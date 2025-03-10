Top Golf-like Event Coming to Michigan Stadium This Summer

If you're a fan of Top Golf or the Michigan Wolverines, an incredible opportunity is coming to Michigan Stadium this summer. Upper Deck Golf recently announced it will hold an event at Michigan Stadium this summer that will give fans and golfers the opportunity to tee off from the stands of the Big House.

According to Upper Deck Golf's website, the event will be held from May 30 to June 1. Players will tee off from spots all around the top of Michigan Stadium toward custom greens on the field, not too different than a game of Top Golf.

Likewise, there will be food, drinks, music and golfing challenges throughout the event.

The Big House is one of several notable stadiums across the country that will host Upper Deck Golf events this year, though it's not the first to take place in Michigan. Comrica Park hosted such an event in 2023. Comerica Park is listed as a future stadium for another Upper Deck Golf event, but dates have not yet been released.

Tickets for the Michigan Stadium event will go on sale at 11 am on April 16 for those who join the early access waitlist. Tickets will go on sale for the general public the following day.

Players will be able to choose between standard, premium and VIP ticket packages. Standard tickets start at $89.99 per player, premium tickets are $129.99 and VIP tickets are $139.99. Premium and VIP tickets will get free entry into select challenge games while VIP players will also receive a complimentary meal.

Other nearby events include Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Wrigley Field in Chicago, Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, American Family Field in Milwaukee and Progressive Field in Cleveland.

