Slice of Michigan up for Best Snow Destination in the US

Most of Michigan has yet to experience its first snow of the 2024-25 winter season but rest assured, it's on its way.

Not everyone likes the snow, and even many of those who do aren't exactly excited to travel through it or play in it. For those of us in that lane, we'll just enjoy looking at it, thanks.

But for those who don't get to experience it or who like to roll around in the snow, there are locations all across the country to visit to really enjoy the snow.

Of course, one of the best options in the United States would have to be here in Michigan. It's one of the snowiest states in the country. While most Michiganders see around 42.5 inches or so annually, the Yoopers see upwards of 110 per year.

The Upper Peninsula is a true winter wonderland, and the entire section of the state is worth checking out, especially for those who have yet to cross over the mighty Mackinac Bridge to see what the U.P. has to offer.

That's why unlike many of the nominees in USA Today's Readers' Choice for the "Best Destination for Snow" the entire region of Michigan's Upper Peninsula is nominated.

If you want to help the Yoopers claim the prize that is rightfully theirs, head to this link and vote for the Upper Peninsula. Voting is open until Monday, December 9 with the winners announced on Friday, December 13.

As of this writing, the U.P. is winning the vote. It's no surprise, the Upper Peninsula has everything snow lovers could ask for and then some. Sure, there are ski resorts and places to go ice fishing, but where else in the world can you see frozen waterfalls such as those at Tahquamenon Falls?