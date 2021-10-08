Upper Peninsula Golf Course Has Been Named Course of the Year

Michigan is well known for having over 1,000 public and private golf courses which include the Lower and Upper Peninsulas.

In fact, there are hundreds of beautiful golf courses in the Upper Peninsula alone. And one of those lucky golf courses has just been named Michigan golf course of the year.

Get our free mobile app

And the winner of this prestigious award is Island Resort & Casino's original course called "Sweetgrass."

According to mlive.com:

One of two courses at the Upper Peninsula resort 13 miles west of Escanaba in Harris. Sweetgrass opened in 2008. It is the annual host course for the LPGA Symetra Tour's Island Resort Championship.

I can honestly say I have never played golf at Sweetgrass before, but now that I know where it is and that's it's been named Michigan golf course of the year, that's going to change by next summer.

When I think of all the golf courses I've played in Michigan, there are plenty more to add to my list including several in the Upper Peninsula area alone.

What an honor for "Sweetgrass" to be named golf course of the year.

What does it take to receive such a high honor? Mlive.com has this:

The MGCA Course of the Year Award honors a member course that meets four criteria: unique characteristics of the course, exceptional quality of ownership and management, outstanding contribution to its community and significant contribution to the game.

Take a look at what golfers have to say about Sweetgrass Golf Course in the Upper Peninsula: