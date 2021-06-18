US-Canada Border Restrictions Extended Another Month

I wouldn't make any plans to cross the border into Canada anytime soon unless it's considered essential travel. The same goes for Canadians wanting to get into the United States.

Border restrictions will remain in place until July 21 or until a higher percentage of Canadians get fully vaccinated.

According to Mid-Michigan Now, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said the move has been made in coordination with the U.S. There are growing calls in the U.S. to open the Canada-U.S. border for nonessential travel like tourism, but less than 20% of Canadians are fully vaccinated.

It feels like the border's been shut down to nonessential travel forever. Technically though it's been shut down since March of last year.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:

We're still seeing cases across the country and we want to get them down. At the same time, we also know we have to hit our targets of 75% vaccinated with the first dose and at least 20% vaccinated with the second dose before we can start loosening things up because even a fully vaccinated individual can pass on COVID-19 to someone who is not vaccinated.

Well, at least with all restrictions being lifted next week in Michigan, we are that much closer to normal life. Although for those that have already been vaccinated, it's kind of felt that way for a while now.

One of the last times I was in Canada was back around 1990 when I went to Quebec with my dad for the LaBrie family reunion. They must not have liked me too much because I don't think I've been invited back since.