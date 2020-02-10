USA Ranking Says Firefighters In Battle Creek Have It Good

The national insurance information group Advisor Smith is ranking Battle Creek in its recent list of America’s best cities for firefighters to work and live. Battle Creek is placed 20th on the Advisor Smith list of the nation’s 311 largest cities. Advisor Smith’s specific ranking of small cities in America places Battle Creek 5th overall. The study reviewed things like location, average annual salaries, and each city’s cost of living index. The Battle Creek Fire Department continues to offer city residents help with smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.