USDA Recalls Over 15,000 Pounds of Canned Soup

It seems like every week we're telling you about another product that is being recalled for whatever reason. This time around it 14-oz. cans of 'PROGRESSO ORGANIC CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP.'

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Faribault Foods Inc., a Faribault, Minn. establishment, is recalling approximately 15,134 pounds of canned soup product due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The product contains milk and soy, known allergens, as well as beef and pork, which are not declared on the product label.

When looking for this product in your pantry or cupboard, you want to look for a best by date of “BestByMAY262022” printed on the bottom of the can and a best by date of “09JUN2022” printed on the product case.

The product's subject to recall bear establishment number “EST18826A” printed on the bottom of the can under the best by date. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was first discovered when someone complained that the soup contained meatballs and pasta instead of chicken and noodles. Seem like a pretty legit complaint if you ask me.

via GIPHY

If you happen to find any of this product in your pantry, you're asked to simply return it to the place of purchase or throw it away. If you accidentally ate the product and have an allergy, you're advised to call your doctor.