USDA to Buy 20 Million Dollars Worth of Michigan Cherries

The United States Department of Agriculture announced this week it will buy 20 million dollars worth of tart cherries in the third quarter from Michigan. They will buy fruits, vegetables, meat, dairy and seafood products to help feed America during the pandemic. It is in response to the changing cherry market due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Southern Michigan had a bunch of crops destroyed by cold weather. The cherry farmers say the money is a good thing for the long term prospects of the cherry market. They are also excited to help out the country when it needs it most. Even with the challenges Mother Nature is throwing at them.

The money will come from the Coronavirus Cares act that was passed in March.