Use This Interactive Map to Find & Explore Great Lakes Shipwrecks

The wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald is the Great Lakes' most famous shipwreck. There are 9,000+ more; here's where to find them and how to explore the remains.

"Take nothing but pictures, leave nothing but bubbles." That's the credo of adventurers looking to mine the depths of the Great Lakes and navigate the remains of ships swallowed up by the freshwater seas. Michigan History Center estimates "6,000 vessels were lost on the Great Lakes, with approximately 1,500 of these ships located in Michigan." This interactive map can help you find them.

Whether you're planning on taking the plunge with scuba gear or plan to paddle over one of the shipwrecks viewable from the cockpit of a kayak, Michigan Shipwrecks StoryMap is your resource. The maps are ripe with information including the precise longitude and latitude of where you can observe any remaining detritus from an unfortunate nautical voyage. You can find out the name of the ship, year built, cargo, date lost on the lake and a description of what befell the mariners. The map also defines the difficulty of diving and accessibility of paddle sports.

Whether you are just getting started or you are an experienced diver, these locations offer a variety of opportunities to experience underwater history.

Photo Courtesy Michigan DNR