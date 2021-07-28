Over the weekend I was lucky enough to spend a day on a ship that had more history to it than I was even aware of. The USS LST 393 docked on the shores of Lake Michigan in Muskegon, MI stands as a reminder of the bravery soldiers faced when being taken to the shores of Normandy on D-Day. In fact, this is only 1 of 2 remaining LSTs that took troops to Normandy left in the United States, out of the 1,051 that were built. Upon walking in the ship, you get a real sense of nostalgia, and truly feel humbled by its atmosphere.

But the bottom deck of the boat is really where you get a grasp and magnitude of where you're standing and what this ship has seen. Booker, the gentleman who maintains the ship and is also a Vietnam veteran himself, was our guide as he took us through the museum and showed us relics that were chilling down to the core. There were things on this ship which, upon seeing them, will live in my mind forever. This is really an experience you have to witness for yourself.

Action In World War II

LST 393 arrived in the Omaha Beach zone on the night of June 6, 1944. After off-loading Sherman tanks as well as other war material, the ship spent two days high and dry, trapped by Normandy’s fickle tides. She made 30 round trips to Omaha Beach, bringing varied equipment and supplies to France and returning with wounded soldiers as well as thousands of German prisoner. U.S. military records show the ship made 75 voyages to foreign shores and covered some 51,817 nautical miles in her first three years of service.

Records show she also carried 5,373 prisoners of war and 817 casualties during the three years of service. Below, you can get a small glimpse into what to expect.

